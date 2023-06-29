Search for BC teen who went missing on hike enters third night

The search for a missing BC teen is entering its third day, and the resources being put into the mission are growing.

Yesterday, Ridge Meadows RCMP revealed that 16-year-old Esther Wang had gone missing while participating in a youth activity with a group in Golden Ears Park.

As the search enters its third day, Ridge Meadows RCMP says many resources are being dedicated to the missing BC teen.

“Upwards of 45 Search and Rescue resources have been deployed, including a helicopter,” Ridge Meadows RCMP told Daily Hive.

Wang disappeared on the afternoon of June 27 during a hike in Golden Ears Park. She was with a group of four people when she separated from the group. The group’s attempts to locate Wang were ultimately unsuccessful.

An outpouring of support has resulted from the disappearance of Wang, a Royal Air Cadet. Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue told Daily Hive that neighbouring search and rescue teams and partner agencies are providing support.

“Helplessness is a feeling we are all feeling. It is natural to feel scared and worried. Please be there for each other,” reads a post from her cadet group’s Facebook page.

RCMP also told us that Wang’s family is conveying their thanks to the search and rescue teams working to find their daughter and thanking family, friends and members of the public for their outpouring of support.

The RCMP adds, “Even though the park is open to the public, we want to dissuade media from attending the site as there is still an ongoing Search and Rescue effort, and they would like to be able to focus on the task at hand.”