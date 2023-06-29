BC recreation site closed through long weekend due to cougar sightings

Recreation Sites and Trails BC has closed Amor Lake Recreation Site by Campbell River after several campers spotted an aggressive cougar.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS), it became aware of cougar activity in the recreation site on Monday.

COS added that, according to one report, a cougar approached a tent late at night on Sunday.

Two other camping groups said they spotted the cougar throughout the site as well.

There have been reports the cougar’s hind quarter is potentially injured, per the COS.

The Conservation Officer Service and RSTBC have posted signage at the recreation site that a cougar was spotted in the area.

“RSTBC initiated a camping closure at the site due to public safety concerns,” COS added.

This means that the Amor Lake Recreation Site will be closed for camping through the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.

“A decision will be made next week regarding the length of time the site will be closed,” COS said. “Reduced activity at the site/lack of domestic animals (dogs) will hopefully cause this cougar to lose interest in this location, and move on.”

However, the site is still open for those who’d like to access Amor Lake through the boat launch.

“Users are cautioned to use the launch at your own risk, practice situational awareness at all times, and minimize exposure time on site,” RSTBC advised.

You can monitor when the site reopens for camping here.

Once the site reopens, COS said it will monitor closely for further sightings.

If you spot a cougar immediately call Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) at 1-877-952-7277.