Third coyote attack reported in Stanley Park in four days

BC Conservation Officers (COS) are investigating after a third coyote attack was reported in Stanley Park in four days.

The latest attack occurred around 9 pm on Friday night. The COS said a man was walking along a pathway near the Stanley Park Pitch and Putt when a coyote bit him on the leg.

The attack left the man with minor injuries, the COS said in a statement.

“The COS continues to strongly urge the public to stay out of Stanley Park,” they said.

“If you are in the park use abundant caution, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote—particularly during dawn or dusk hours.”

Conservation officers will be patrolling Stanley Park to help ensure public safety. Trapping efforts will focus on specific areas to reduce the chances of catching a non-aggressive coyote.

The COS noted that any coyotes that are captured and don’t match the profile of the wanted animal will be released.



Friday’s incident is the third coyote attack in Stanley Park in a matter of days.

On Wednesday, a woman was bitten while jogging along Bridal Path. On Tuesday, a five-year-old boy was attacked in Prospect Point.

“The COS continues to work with park rangers, area organizations, the municipality and wildlife biologists on a long-term strategy to address and reduce coyote conflicts,” they said.

Here are some ways to protect yourself if you are approached by a coyote. Encounters with aggressive coyotes should be reported to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.