Out of hand: jogger gets bitten in yet another Stanley Park coyote attack

After a five-year-old child was bitten in Prospect Point on Tuesday, the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCCOS) is reporting that another coyote attack took place in Stanley Park last night.

The attack also occurred near Prospect Point along Bridal Path, the same area where the young boy was bitten.

The attack took place around 7 pm.

According to the BCCOS, last night, a woman was jogging along Bridal Path, when she was approached from behind by a coyote.

The coyote bit her on the leg, and she only suffered minor injuries.

BCCOS officials are once again urging residents to stay away from Stanley Park, adding that if you are in Stanley Park, use abundant caution, warning that there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote.

Conservation officers say patrols are ongoing inside the park, and they’re currently focusing their trapping efforts on specific areas to minimize the chances of catching a coyote who isn’t considered a threat.

A coyote that does not match the profile of one of the aggressive animals they’re after will be released.

The BCCOS is working with experts from all backgrounds, including wildlife biologists, park rangers, and the municipality, to consider various options to bring this issue under control.

Conservation officers urge the public to report any aggressive coyote encounters to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.