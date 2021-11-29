All in-person classes at UFV cancelled this week due to flooding

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) has cancelled all classes for the coming week due to devastating flooding.

In a notice shared on its website, the school wrote that “all educational activities” will be remote from Monday, November 29, through to and including Sunday, December 5.

“As floodwaters move once again into Abbotsford and other areas in the Fraser Valley and as conditions along Highway 1 and other roadways worsen…there will be no in-person classes this week.” UFV’s statement reads.

With “limited exceptions,” on-campus events and activities have been cancelled as well.

All university buildings in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission will remain open, although in-person services will be limited. Libraries on the Abbotsford and Chilliwack campuses will operate based on this schedule.

Classes may resume during the week of December 6, although with just two weeks left of the regular semester, UFV noted some faculty might choose to complete their courses remotely.

Rising floodwaters have closed Highway 1 from Abbotsford to Chilliwack, leading to evacuation orders for parts of Abbotsford.