"Alive on Three Stages": Arts Club Theatre Company unveils season lineup

After two years of pandemic-induced delays, cancellations and closures, the arts scene in Vancouver is roaring back to life with many great shows to see on stages around the city.

To celebrate a return to in-person live theatre at all of its venues, the Arts Club Theatre Company has announced the theme and programming for its 2022-2023 season.

The Arts Club is celebrating “Alive On Three Stages.” Starting in September, theatre-goers can enjoy performances at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, the Granville Island Stage, and the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre.

“We want to highlight the joy, tactility, and participatory nature that is unique to theatre,” said Peter Cathie White, Arts Club Executive Director, in a statement. “Patrons may recognize some familiar names and titles—a priority this season is to return as much work as possible to the many artists who had their livelihoods pulled out from beneath them two years ago.”

The company’s 59th season begins with the North American premiere production of Mischief Theatre Worldwide’s hysterical Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The show is associated with Citadel Theatre and will be on stage at Arts Club’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

The lineup for the Stanley Series also includes Forgiveness, a world premiere stage adaptation co-commissioned with Theatre Calgary of Mark Sakamoto’s family memoir by Hiro Kanagawa; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the Canadian premiere production of the Tony Award-winning musical based on the life of the pop legend, and The Sound of Music, the timeless classic last seen during the company’s 2019–2020 season.

New shows by local artists will get the spotlight at Arts Club’s Granville Island Stage. Highlights include Mom’s the Word: Talkin’ Turkey by Vancouver-based Mom’s the Word Collective and the world premiere of The Cull, by Michele Riml and Michael St. John Smith.

And audiences will want to make plans to visit the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre for a number of shows next season, including the world premiere of the impactful new comedy Redbone Coonhound by Amy Lee Lavoie and Omari Newton. The script was co-commissioned as part of a Rolling World Premiere with Tarragon Theatre and Imago Theatre.

“I hope that our audiences find in this programming the Arts Club’s desire to embrace the identities and idiosyncrasies of our three venues: the size and scale of the Stanley, the warmth and intimacy of Granville Island, and the delight of the unexpected at the Newmont,” added Ashlie Corcoran, Arts Club Theatre Company’s Artistic Director in a statement.

To see Arts Club’s full 2022-2023 season lineup, visit them online.