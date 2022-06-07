The Stack: Metro Vancouver's new tallest office tower nears completion (PHOTOS)

Construction progress on The Stack at 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, as of June 1, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Construction on Metro Vancouver’s new tallest office tower, located in downtown Vancouver, is now only months away from completion.

Upon opening in Fall 2022, The Stack at 1133 Melville Street — just west of the intersection of Melville and Thurlow streets, and near SkyTrain Burrard Station — will contain 540,000 sq ft of AAA-class office space. The tower spans a height of 530 ft with 36 storeys.

Confirmed major tenants to date include Ernst & Young with 60,000 sq ft, law firm Blakes with 80,000 sq ft, and law firm DLA Piper with 67,000 sq ft — all within the upper two boxes of the tower, between levels 19 and 36. The three companies already have a major presence within older buildings in downtown.

In 2021, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) leased an entire floor at The Stack, but the specific floor area is not known.

Based on Oxford Properties’ available space listings, just under half of The Stack is still available for lease — about 256,000 sq ft of office space, including 14 full floor opportunities.

The tower’s design by Vancouver architect James Cheng features a twisting stack of varying sized boxes, with the different heights and forms also serving to create unique outdoor rooftop amenity spaces for tenants. The tower has a total of six outdoor decks and a large rooftop patio with views of the city, harbour, and mountains.

The tower is aiming for a LEED Platinum green building certification, and it is one of two towers in Canada that is part of the Net Zero Carbon pilot.

The Stack is expected to be the third major office tower to reach completion in downtown Vancouver in 2022. Construction on the tower first began in early 2019.

Early this year, construction reached completion on Westbank’s Deloitte Summit at 410 West Georgia Street, which contains 355,000 sq ft of office space within 24 storeys.

Late this summer, the Vancouver Centre II office tower at 753 Seymour Street will open, offering 370,000 sq ft of office space within 33 storeys.

And sometime this fall, Bosa Waterfront at 320 Granville Street — just across from Waterfront Station — will open with 355,000 sq ft of office space within 30 storeys. Bosa Waterfront is a unique strata office property, and completely sold out.

The first phase of QuadReal Property Group’s The Post, the south tower of the former Canada Post redevelopment, will also open this fall. The remainder of The Post’s office and retail spaces on the north side of the complex will reach completion before the end of 2023. Amazon has leased the entirety of The Post’s one million sq ft of office space for up to 6,000 employees.

In 2021, construction reached completion on PCI Developments’ 25-storey office tower with 227,000 sq ft of space at 601 West Hastings Street.