The Roxy on Granville Street is closed temporarily for repairs again

Aug 7 2022, 8:09 pm
roxyvancouver/Instagram and Google Maps

One of the most popular nightlife spots on the Granville Strip is closed for a few days following a nearby fire.

According to an Instagram post from The Roxy, they will “be closed for a few days to assess and repair the water damage our building sustained” after a fire on Saturday, August 6.

The nightclub also thanked everyone for the supportive messages.

The news of the closure comes just after a violent incident unfolded on Granville Street Saturday.

According to police, a suspect lit an apartment on fire and attacked several people with a machete. Then, they were shot by police and taken to hospital for their injuries.

The Roxy was also closed on Saturday due to the incident.

Back in March, just as bars were reopening following COVID-19-related closures, The Roxy had to close temporarily after it suffered “sustained external structural damage to the building caused by neighbouring construction.”

You can follow The Roxy on social media to find out when they’ve reopened again.

Daily Hive has reached out for more information.

