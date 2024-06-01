An upcoming luxury residential development at Predator Ridge in the Okanagan region of British Columbia will be Western Canada’s very first The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

As well, the development carrying the brand and name of the internationally renowned hospitality chain will be the first standalone The Ritz-Carlton Residences location in Canada.

Currently, there are 50 The Ritz-Carlton Residences around the world, including 36 planned or already under construction, according to Vancouver-based developer Wesbild. However, only a small number of these branded developments are standalone developments, as most properties are co-located with The Ritz-Carlton’s hotels or resorts, which is the case for Canada’s existing locations in Toronto and Montreal.

This project will be Wesbilds’ latest development at Predator Ridge, which is a golf course-oriented neighbourhood located on a hilltop on the east side of Okanagan Lake — in an area about a 30-minute drive north of Kelowna International Airport.

“For 33 years, Predator Ridge has evolved to become one of Canada’s premiere all-season resort communities, bringing regional and national success to the emerging Okanagan Valley. It is an honour to have been selected by The Ritz-Carlton, let alone be the host property for so many Canadian firsts,” said Brad Pelletier, senior vice president of Wesbild, in a statement.

“I’m incredibly proud of Predator Ridge’s initial vision and humble roots, but seeing the looks on The Ritz-Carlton executives’ faces when we toured them around our property and region was something I’ll never forget. This is the ultimate testimonial for what we’ve become.”

Predator Ridge, immediately surrounded by 36 holes of championship golf courses, is already an amenity-rich development, and its The Ritz-Carlton Residences development will be its “crown jewel.”

It is anticipated the first homes of The Ritz-Carlton Residences Okanagan, Predator Ridge will be ready in 2026.

“When scouting new locations for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, we look for destinations that transcend the ordinary — places with distinctive style and discerning attention to detail. Predator Ridge delivers all this and more with unmatched natural beauty and a clear vision of the property’s endless possibilities,” said Sarah Khalifa, vice president of mixed-use development for Marriott International.

“When we stood atop the site, we agreed, ‘This is the real Canada’. This was a place unlike anywhere else.”

Artistic renderings showing the architectural design of Predator Ridge’s The Ritz-Carlton Residences have not been released at this time.

Wesbild is also known for building Metro Vancouver’s Coquitlam mountainside neighbourhoods of Burke Mountain and Westwood Plateau, which is also another neighbourhood oriented around golf courses