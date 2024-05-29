Upon opening in time for the new school year in September 2024, Capilano University’s new Squamish campus will provide all students with on-campus housing.

With $48 million in financial support from the provincial government, as previously announced in August 2023, the university acquired the former academic campus of Quest University in a deal worth $63 million.

Shortly after, Quest University’s three on-campus student residence buildings were also acquired for $55 million, with the provincial government providing $48 million and the university covering $7 million.

Capilano University and the provincial government announced today the student residence buildings will be ready for the start of the term in September 2024, providing a combined total capacity of 333 student beds — enough for all students at the campus’ first intake.

“Secure, stable, and affordable housing is essential for students to be successful with their studies while also reducing demand on the local rental housing market. Capilano University students in the Sea to Sky corridor will now have the option to live steps away from their classes, making it easier to focus on their studies and get the skills they need to thrive in BC,” said Lisa Beare, the Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, in a statement.

Paul Dangerfield, president of Capilano University, added, “The purchase of three student housing buildings helps ease the pressure on housing in the region and means more students from the Sea to Sky corridor and beyond will have the option to live on campus in one of the most stunning locations and be part of an exceptional, life-enhancing learning experience.”

The 2007-built campus at 3200 University Boulevard is located about a 15-minute drive from downtown Squamish.

Each student residence building contains 89 beds in single rooms paired with a shared washroom, six double-occupancy units with washrooms, and five accessible single units with private washrooms. Each building also includes one two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartment with a kitchen and washroom intended for resident assistants. All rooms will be furnished.

The rent for student housing is between $6,450 and $6,850 per term and includes meals.

Quest University, a private post-secondary institution, permanently shuttered its operations last year following years of financial instability and listed its campus for sale.

The new Squamish campus for Capilano University will offer programs and degrees in basic education, arts, interdisciplinary studies, early childhood care and education, and tourism management.

This is Capilano University’s second student housing building, following the 2017 opening of a 250-bed student residence at a former international boarding school located off-campus at 2420 Dollarton Highway — about a 10-minute drive from the university’s main campus in North Vancouver. This is intended to be a temporary student residence, as the Dollarton Highway site could be redeveloped in the future as part of a larger mixed-use development in the area.

But the Squamish residences will be the university’s first on-campus accommodations for students.

Currently, a new purpose-built six-storey student housing building is being constructed at the main campus in North Vancouver. Expected to reach completion in late 2024, it will have 362 student beds and a cafeteria/dining hall with a 250-seat capacity for future student housing expansion. The first building costs over $58 million, with the provincial government providing $41.5 million and the university offering $16.7 million.

Earlier this spring, North Vancouver District Council approved Darwin Properties’ proposal to build two six-storey buildings with 346 market rental homes for the university’s students, faculty, and staff. The buildings will be located just west of Capilano University’s upcoming purpose-built first student housing building at the campus.