Traveller finds sassy Airbnb response to summer vacation crackdown

New rules restricting short-term rentals to principal residences in many BC communities may change the way people book vacations around the province this summer — and the incoming changes already have some Airbnb hosts and vacationers worried.

A traveller based in New Zealand told Daily Hive they were looking at renting a place in Kelowna, but were surprised when they returned to the apartment’s page to find an update from the host.

“Short-term rental is no longer available,” the home description reads. “Effective May 1, 2024, short-term accommodation rental is illegal in our socialist paradise. Minimum stay three months.”

The host, who appears to have deleted the listing at Brooklyn Condos, apparently isn’t a fan of BC’s incoming restrictions for short-term rentals. The new set of policies announced in October prevent people from renting homes on Airbnb that aren’t their principal residence — an effort to eliminate multi-property short-term rental businesses. Only a few resort-style communities are exempt from the rule, and it’s already sparked sales of former Airbnbs before the rules take effect on May 1.

The screenshot of the disgruntled Okanagan host’s description made a splash on Reddit, where commenters worried they may see their summer bookings cancelled, or have a tougher time securing a hotel room.

“I was trying to book a nice place on Vancouver Island for a week this summer and it had lots of reviews saying the weekend trip was amazing but the shortest term I could get was 28 days,” one commenter said.

Others couldn’t find sympathy for the Airbnb host, however, saying they’re glad the government is cracking down on short-term rentals and their role in the province’s housing crisis.

“So this boomer is sad they can’t fuck over the rental market with their second or third or or or …. home(s) anymore. Cry,” another said.

“Homes for people to live in are more important than your event. Sorry,” another added.

“Asshole who profited off of an unregulated business at the expense of regular people gets mad when government starts regulating that business, blames socialism. A tale as old as time,” said a third.

The Property Rights Association of BC has previously voiced its disapproval of the new Airbnb rules, suggesting they could do a “disservice” to tourism in the region.

Daily Hive took a peek at Airbnb listings available in the Interior and on Vancouver Island for this summer, finding plenty of properties available as short-term rentals. So vacationers continue to have plenty of options, though it’s still early days.

Daily Hive has reached out to Airbnb and the BC Hotel Association for comment on this story.