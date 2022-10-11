What do 25,000 bricks of LEGO look like if they were used for a single installation?

Look no further than the newest creation of Graeme Dymond, one of Canada’s only LEGO-certified master model builders, who just completed a giant architectural model of Quadreal Property Group’s city-block-sized The Post office and retail complex in downtown Vancouver.

The LEGO model was commissioned by Amazon Canada, which is the sole tenant of The Post’s 1.1 million sq ft of office space.

It will be initially displayed for Amazon employees within their offices, before being put on permanent public display at The Post starting in early 2023, when the first Amazon employees begin using the space.

The 517,000 sq ft, 17-storey South Tower of office space at The Post will reach completion and open before the end of this year. The 18-storey North Tower and the entirety of 185,000 sq ft of retail, restaurant, and service uses will open by Fall 2023.

The south tower of The Post, the first phase of the project, is now weeks away from completion. The terraced plaza replacing the West Georgia parking lot looks like a promising hangout spot. #Amazon #vanpoli #vanre #vancre pic.twitter.com/cmySIrBhje — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) September 1, 2022

This is Vancouver’s single largest office building in terms of floor area, and it will be the home base for up to 6,000 Amazon office workers. Major tenants in the retail base include a 50,000 sq ft flagship Loblaws City Market, and a 26,000 sq ft food hall by The Joseph Richard Group.

While this is certainly not a scale model, Dymond’s work accurately highlights The Post’s overall architectural design, and its most distinctive features as conceived by Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership. He started assembling his bricks shortly after performing a tour of the construction site late last month.

This entails The Post’s preservation of the facade of the 1958-built Canada Post building, with the new contemporary office towers rising above the heritage base, as well as the retainment of the relief sculpture of a postal worker and coat of arms on the West Georgia Street facade, the creation of a terraced public plaza on the West Georgia Street side of the complex, and rooftop amenity spaces for Amazon employees, including an outdoor dog run.

Fun facts: 100 LEGO people are included in the model, there are more than 200 types of LEGO pieces, and it took about 10 days to build.

In addition to the LEGO architectural model, a total of 22 restored vintage neon signs from Vancouver’s past will be scattered across The Post’s public spaces as permanent public art pieces. These neon signs were previously on display in a years-long exhibition at the Museum of Vancouver.