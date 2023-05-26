Full basketball court and dog parks on rooftop of Amazon's new Vancouver office at The Post (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Full basketball court on the lower rooftop of The Post, between the North and South towers; Construction progress as of May 23, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

This is Part Two of a two-part series on The Post, the single largest office development project in Vancouver’s history.

Imagine a game of basketball being played on a full-sized court on the rooftop of a modern office building in downtown Vancouver.

From street level, look up at the lower rooftop of The Post, the new main Vancouver corporate office hub of Amazon, now approaching completion.

When it comes to private amenity spaces for building users, there is nothing like it in downtown Vancouver, and in terms of the size of private office amenity spaces in Metro Vancouver, it comes only second behind Electronic Arts’ Burnaby campus’ soccer field and basketball court.

The Post’s vast outdoor amenity space for Amazon employees on the rooftop of the retained heritage Canada Post building spans roughly one-third the size of a city block, with the space framed by modern office tower additions to the north and south, elevated streetscape views of Homer Street below and the adjacent new Amazon YVR 14 office building to the west, and distant city views to the east, including the BC Place Stadium roof and the future landmark Vancouver Art Gallery.

Daily Hive Urbanized was provided with a tour of the complex last week, which is now in the process of being furnished for its wide range of commercial occupants.

The same outdoor level with the basketball court also features one of The Post’s two enclosed dog parks, as a testament to Amazon’s dog-friendly policy at its office workplaces, wherever possible. The dog enclosures are highly secure and are equipped with amenities, including playful features such as fire hydrants.

Perimeter spaces of this rooftop between the basketball court and the towers are covered with glass, providing massive skylights that pour natural light into a vast office level below.

But there’s even more space for workers to stretch their legs outdoors on-site.

Look up to the very top of The Post. On the rooftop of the new South Tower fronting the West Georgia Street side of the complex, much of the tower rooftop is dedicated to additional outdoor amenity space for workers, including extensive landscaping, seating areas, and opportunities for lounging. As can be expected, it boasts even better views of the urban jungle, the North Shore mountains, Burrard Inlet, and the eastern areas of the region.

And this upper rooftop on the South Tower is also where The Post’s second dog park is located.

With the main construction contractor finishing their work earlier this spring, the South Tower’s office levels are now in the process of being furnished to Amazon’s unique specifications — bringing and improving on its interior design concept found at the company’s latest office hubs worldwide. Occupancy of the South Tower will be phased starting this Fall and into early 2024.

The North Tower’s interior office layout and design have yet to be finalized, and occupancy will begin at a later date. But previous artistic renderings show extensive outdoor amenity spaces will span the North Tower’s rooftop as well, similar to the South Tower.

The Post is the single largest office building in Metro Vancouver, with thousands of Amazon employees occupying the entirety of the 1.1 million sq ft of office space available in the complex, which is owned and developed by Quadreal Property Group and designed locally by MCMP Architects. There is also nearly 200,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space within the lower levels of The Post, including anchor tenants such as a flagship Loblaws City Market and a food hall.