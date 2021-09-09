Vancouver developer creating mobile game based on The Office

You can finally be the world’s best boss in a new mobile video game based on beloved TV series The Office (US). That’s right, your dreams of running the show at Dunder Mifflin can soon be realized.

The Office: Somehow We Manage is inspired by the American version of the popular show, and players will take on the responsibility of ensuring the success of the Scranton branch and prevent it from being downsized.

East Side Games, based in Vancouver, will be the lead developer for the game, which is expected to drop later this year worldwide.

Heading up development is East Side Games, a subsidiary of Leaf Mobile, Canada’s leading free-to-play mobile game group.

“The opportunity to bring the five-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning TV comedy series The Office to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at LEAF,” said Darcy Taylor, CEO of LEAF, in a statement.

Players will be required to micromanage office shenanigans with the primary goal of keeping the Scranton branch running like a well-oiled machine. They’ll also be able to unlock and upgrade characters, desks, and additional episodes.

Players can look forward to experiencing all the usual Dunder Mifflin shenanigans with their favourite characters from the show, including Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesley, Kelly Kapoor, Stanley Hudson, and the beet-loving Dwight Schrute.

East Side Games has developed titles connected to other TV shows, like Trailer Park Boys and Archer.

No official release date has been announced, but more details will be coming soon.

That’s what she said.