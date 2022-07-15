Little Dunder Mifflin: LEGO releases super detailed model of "The Office"

Toy manufacturer LEGO has recreated a 1,164-piece display model of everyone’s favourite fictional Dunder Mifflin branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania — the one in the hit NBC show, The Office.

The set includes 15 LEGO figurines of the most prominent characters in the mockumentary-style show, with quirky details any true fan of The Office will immediately recognize.

You can see Kevin Malone with his iconic chilli spill, Dwight Schrute with his megaphone, Stanley Hudson with his crossword puzzles and pretzel, Ryan promoting his app, Kelly with her birthday cake, Meredith with a flying bat, and much, much more.

The buildable set is available for pre-order and delivery will begin on October 1.

It contains a special detachable cubicle for the office of everybody’s favourite boss, Michael Scott.

There’s also the infamous conference room, where all the shenanigans happen.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without everyone’s favourite workplace couple, Jim and Pam. They even have the famous blue teapot and Pam’s engagement ring!

There are other references for fans to spot, including a stapler embedded in a dome of jello, inspired by Jim’s prank on Dwight.

Plus, there’s the prestigious Dundie Award as well as a “World’s Best Boss” mug that Michael got himself from Spencer Gifts.

Dunder Mifflin wouldn’t be what it is without LEGO adding other cult-favourite characters from The Office. The mini figures also include Oscar, Angela, Kelly, Phyllis, Darryl, Toby, and the mysterious Creed. There’s even a little LEGO model of Garbage, one of Angela’s cats!

A building guide booklet will help you with step-by-step instructions on assembling the workplace.

Even though the model is intricate and detailed, it doesn’t take up too much room when displayed, so it makes for an amazing gift for any kind of space.

Are you ready for your trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania? Pre-order the set here for $149.99!