BC-filmed "The Mother" with Jennifer Lopez drops official trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix released the official trailer for its Canadian-filmed movie The Mother featuring Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday, with Vancouver and Northern BC featuring prominently.

The teaser for the movie came out in September 2022, but now a month ahead of the film’s release, we get a full two-minute and 30-second trailer.

The gritty action movie sees Lopez play an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, played by Lucy Paez.

The A-list star was filming for the project in Vancouver in the fall of 2021 before going up to Smithers, BC, to film the wintry scenes seen in the trailer.

In Vancouver, Lopez was spotted in a downtown parkade along with a stunt double and in Victory Square.

Victory Square features prominently in the trailer, and the parkade was seen in the teaser.

There’s also a shot of Beatty Street downtown.

For those eager to see the film, there’s not much longer to wait: it comes to Netflix on Mother’s Day.