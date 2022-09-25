NewsCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Trailer drops for Vancouver-filmed Jennifer Lopez film "The Mother" (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Sep 25 2022, 12:07 am
Trailer drops for Vancouver-filmed Jennifer Lopez film "The Mother" (VIDEO)
Netflix

Calling all movie lovers! Netflix just dropped a trailer for its upcoming Jennifer Lopez action movie filmed in Vancouver, giving us a first look at the project.

On Saturday, September 24, Netflix shared a teaser trailer for The Mother. In the film, Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter. The gritty movie has a big scene filmed in Vancouver’s Victory Square that’s briefly featured in the teaser. See if you can spot it:

There are a couple of scenes from the Victory Square shoot in the trailer. Also, a scene in an EasyPark park lot nearby was used in the film.

the mother

Netflix

The Mother also filmed in Smithers, BC, likely the site of these wintry shots.

the mother

Netflix

While in Vancouver, Lopez reportedly stayed at the nearby Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

JLo shared the trailer on her Instagram stories on Saturday. If you’re excited to watch, you’ll have to wait. The film is expected to be released in May 2023.

Still, it’s nice to see our reputation as Hollywood North going strong!

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.