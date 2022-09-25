Calling all movie lovers! Netflix just dropped a trailer for its upcoming Jennifer Lopez action movie filmed in Vancouver, giving us a first look at the project.

On Saturday, September 24, Netflix shared a teaser trailer for The Mother. In the film, Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter. The gritty movie has a big scene filmed in Vancouver’s Victory Square that’s briefly featured in the teaser. See if you can spot it:

There are a couple of scenes from the Victory Square shoot in the trailer. Also, a scene in an EasyPark park lot nearby was used in the film.

The Mother also filmed in Smithers, BC, likely the site of these wintry shots.

While in Vancouver, Lopez reportedly stayed at the nearby Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

JLo shared the trailer on her Instagram stories on Saturday. If you’re excited to watch, you’ll have to wait. The film is expected to be released in May 2023.

Still, it’s nice to see our reputation as Hollywood North going strong!