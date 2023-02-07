Puppy love: "The Last of Us" star adopted a dog while filming in Canada

The stars from the Canadian-filmed HBO hit The Last of Us loved their time here. One star won’t forget it as she came away with a new dog!

Bella Ramsey gave a Calgary rescue dog its fur-ever home when she adopted it from CB Rescue.

Belinda Morrison, the founder of CB Rescue, says it was actually Bella’s mom, Kate, who reached out in the first place.

There was no star treatment for Bella, who went through the same application process that everyone else goes through with the interview, home check, and puppy meet and greet with Skipper.

The Ramsey family is now a strong supporter of CB Rescue. Bella signed autographs at a pizza fundraiser for the rescue, and she came to as many events as possible while they were filming The Last of Us in Calgary.

The dog is for the whole Ramsey family, of course, but it will mainly be Bella’s. It is a happy ending to a story that started out sad. Skipper was found after being dumped at a gas station. She had been kicked, hit, and starved. She had only been with the rescue for a couple of weeks before Bella took her for her trial week.

CB Rescue has a number of dogs available, including but not limited to the ones pictured below. Dog rescues across the city are at capacity, with dogs like Skipper looking to find a home, so if you were thinking about adopting or fostering, now would be a great time to get involved.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us. A new episode drops every Sunday, except this week when a new episode comes out on Friday due to the Super Bowl.