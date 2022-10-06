Ken Jeong spotted filming new "Tiger Mom" movie in Metro Vancouver (VIDEO)

Actor, producer, comedian, and physician Ken Jeong was spotted on a film set in Langley, BC, this week where he’s working on a new project.

The film is called Tiger Mom, producer Jayce Barreiro with Big Picture Content confirmed to Daily Hive. The crew recently wrapped up in Langley, and now they’re shooting at Quest University in Squamish.

Barreiro wouldn’t reveal much about the plot but confirmed Jeong is one of the lead actors alongside Jingchu Zhang. The film could come out as early as Summer 2023.

Jeong was captured wearing pyjamas and holding a script and soda outside a white-slatted home in a video uploaded to TikTok on Wednesday.

“The guy from The Hangover just filmed a movie on my street,” TikTok user Michael McAree said in the video.

The Korean-American star rose to fame from his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover, and has starred in many things since including Crazy Rich Asians, Bob’s Burgers, and Community. He’s also involved in another film that just wrapped shooting called The Great Divide which deals with anti-Asian racism during the pandemic.

Been STRAINING to hold back from sharing the news about this incredible project, but here it is! I wrote a movie—with its director @jeankshim—and we just finished shooting it in Jackson, WY. It’s the first feature film to address Covid anti-Asian racism.https://t.co/L3pnwn5wr4 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 6, 2022

Jeong hasn’t mentioned anything about Tiger Mom on social media just yet.