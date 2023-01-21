Halle Berry to shoot horror film in Vancouver this spring

Keep your eyes out for Halle Berry in Vancouver this spring as the star is set to film a horror thriller here in Hollywood North.

According to IMDB, the upcoming film Mother Land is about a “family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.”

The film will be directed by Alexandre Aja, a writer, producer, and director who you might recognize from his work on The Hills Have Eyes and Piranha 3D.

Both Lionsgate, a popular and prolific Vancouver-based production company, and 21 Laps (famous for producing Stranger Things) are making the film.

Per Deadline, Lionsgate’s Production President Erin Westerman said he’s thrilled to be working with Berry and Aja again.

“Halle is a force on screen — she’s the perfect person to convey the psychological terror of this mother trying to protect her family,” he said. “And who better than Alex to ratchet up the tension.”

It’s set to be an “elevated thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seat,” he said. Lionsgate produced Monster’s Ball, a 2001 film that won Berry an Oscar award.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, the project will be filming between March 20 and May 5.

In the past, Berry has been spotted in Vancouver at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar. Maybe this time she’s in town, she’ll check out Kate Winslet’s favourite donut shop!