The iconic Dragon Boat Festival returns to Vancouver next month

The continent’s largest dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month, and it’s bringing some top local music acts along for the party.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival is happening at Concord Pacific Place and Creekside Park on June 25 and 26, with racer-only events taking place on June 24.

The city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration includes the highly anticipated international dragon boat races on False Creek and free concerts and cultural programming on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage.

“As our event evolves alongside the city, we’ve reinterpreted what a modern dragon boat festival can be while respecting and amplifying our heritage,” said Dominic Lai, Development, Marketing, and Operations Director for Dragon Boat BC, in a release. “While the festival looks different than when it began thousands of years ago, we’ve returned to its core purpose to showcase local culture and sport and uniting people to tell their stories.

“We’re excited to share our platform with artists that reflect our community’s diversity on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage and invite everyone to experience our community’s rich cultural fabric.”

The family-friendly event features performances by Vancouver indie rockers The Zolas, singer-songwriter Desirée Dawson, Squamish Nation performers Eagle Song Dancers, and Coast Salish song and dance group Coastal Wolf Pack.

The festival’s main stage lineup will also spotlight Chinatown’s oldest traditional music ensembles and groups representing Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh communities. This is part of the Dragon Boat Festival’s goal to respect the roots of where the event comes from and the protocols of the territories where it is held.

Here is the 2022 event lineup:

Saturday, June 25 — The Zolas, Hotel Mira, Mauvey, Children of Takaya, Dacey, Ludic, AHSIA, Eagle Song Dancers, Qing Yun Music Society

Sunday, June 26 — Desirée Dawson, Tonye Aganaba, Coastal Wolf Pack, COCO JAFRO, Best Night Ever, Niña Mendoza

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival organizers also said that there would be a significant new addition to its programming unveiled in early June, supported by Concord Pacific and the Province of BC.

When: June 24 to 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free