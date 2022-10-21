EventsHalloweenGreat OutdoorsFall Events

You can live out your LoTR dreams with The Empty Chest in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Oct 21 2022, 9:12 pm
The Hero's Guild awaits... (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)
If you’ve ever dreamed about living out a real-life Dungeons and Dragons or Lord of the Rings experience or immersing yourself in a world like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you now can, thanks to The Empty Chest – The Haunted Adventure, an experience fit for only the bravest Vancouver adventurers.

We were able to attend an exclusive preview, which was a blast.

The event officially launches Friday, October 21, and let’s be honest; the weather could be better. Damn the rain, right?

But, if you’re a true adventurer and you haven’t taken an arrow to the knee, the rain will not diminish your drive to participate in all the quests available during your time at The Empty Chest.

As the website says, “the brave fear not the rain.”

Welcome to Ravencroft

empty chest Vancouver

The town Bard will serenade you at the Ravencroft Tavern. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

Your adventure takes place in the town of Ravencroft. Players are sent into the village in groups of four, so you’ll want to bring three friends.

empty chest vancouver

A member of our clan, Holy Moly, speaks with Eugene the cyclops. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

Throughout your experience, you’ll need to complete quests using your investigative skills, talk to NPCs, and maybe even eat bugs if you dare. Yes, actual bugs. You’ll also need to fight off demonic orcs once you learn how to properly fire a bow and arrow after joining the Hero’s Guild.

empty chest vancouver

Your archery training grounds (Amir Ali/DailyHive)

There are over 20 live characters you may or may not encounter during your adventure and over 40 quests. Unfortunately, unless you are a supremely skilled adventurer, the odds are you won’t get to all of those quests.

empty chest

This is Jack (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

During our journey, we encountered a prisoner, a troll, several armed guards, the town alcoholic Johnny Fourcoats — because he wears four coats — and more. There was also someone named Sir Bastard, vying to become the next mayor of the Village of Ravencroft.

Beware the troll (Amir Ali/DailyHive)

Drinking at the tavern is “A-OK” according to the official rules, but being drunk and belligerent is not. You’re welcome to bring Hobbits (the term for children in Ravencroft), but adults must accompany them at all times.

Eugene and Victor are a hoot (Amir Ali/Daily Hive)

This is just scraping the surface of the experience, and you’re likely to experience all sorts of things we didn’t even mention. All the actors did a 10/10 job with their performances and stayed in character the entire night.

Amir Ali/DailyHive

Amir Ali/DailyHive

The Empty Chest is a non-profit society that focuses on providing interactive theatre and adventure to guests.

