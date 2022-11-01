Metro Vancouver child hospitalized after eating THC Halloween candy

It was a frightening Halloween night for some parents in Metro Vancouver as their child unknowingly ate a candy containing THC.

Richmond RCMP issued a warning to parents on Tuesday, November 1, following the hospitalization of a young child last night in Richmond after they became sick.

They had been trick-or-treating with other friends in a complex in the 10000 block of Auburn Drive, but no other children received THC candies.

The parents reported the incident to the police to prevent other kids from getting sick, too, in case more candy containing THC had been handed out.

In a photo provided by RCMP, the colourful candy, at first glance, might look suitable for children.

While police didn’t say what dosage the child had had, the medicated nerds ropes like these appear to contain 400 mg of THC, according to retailers.

Corporal Adriana O’Malley, Richmond RCMP media relations officer, said in a release that “while we hope this was not an intentional incident, we felt it was important to issue this public warning in the hopes of preventing any other child from inadvertently consuming a THC candy-based product.”

“As parents, we are urged to check our children’s candy to ensure it’s sealed and hasn’t been tampered with, but we may not be looking for candies containing THC,” she said.

“We are urging all parents to take that extra few minutes to ensure you read the labels carefully as well as tell your children what to look for on the label so that no other child is affected.”

So far, this appears to be an isolated incident, say police. Still, if you find THC-based candy in your kid’s Halloween haul, reach out to the police.