A massive Halal Ribfest is coming to Surrey this weekend

Calling all foodies — the huge Halal Ribfest is coming back to Metro Vancouver for its second year, and it looks even better than before.

This time, the festival will be embarking on a huge North American tour, hitting up spots like Calgary, Toronto, and several US states. And its first stop is Surrey’s Holland Park.

The event, which takes place from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4, will see unique local vendors serving up some of the best halal food BC has to offer, from traditional southern barbecue to innovative street food.

As well as tons of incredible cuisine, guests can expect entertainment in the form of Nasheed concerts, fire shows, magic shows, a hoop circus, a kids fun zone, and more.

Plus, exciting giveaways, competitions, and challenges will be held throughout the weekend — so you could be in with a chance of taking home some great prizes, too.

The Halal Ribfest is about more than just food — its goal is to celebrate North American diversity while being inclusive of all consumers, and offering an authentic (and delicious) halal experience for everyone.

Ready for a one-of-a-kind food festival experience? Tickets are available now, and Daily Hive readers can get 10% off their tickets by using code dailyhive10 when purchasing.

Halal Ribfest

When: Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4

Where: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey

Cost: $12 for general admission or $29 for a three-day pass — Available here