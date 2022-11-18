Vancouver dog rescue society hosting Furbaby pet food bank this month

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project

A Vancouver dog rescue society is helping to ensure our furry friends and family members are cared for this holiday season.

Thank DOG I am Out (TDIAO), a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding its fourth Furbaby Dog and Cat Food Bank on Saturday, November 26.

Susan Patterson, the founder of the non-profit in 2009, told Daily Hive that pet owners need support more than ever and that TDIAO is ready to help.

“With the fragile economy, the massive increases in basic costs of living, and the general costs of the Holiday season, we decided as an organization to support the community that supports us,” said Patterson. “Seniors, younger people getting themselves established, and anyone in need, we are thrilled to ease their minds and pocketbooks by providing them with dog and cat food and supplies.

“This will allow them to get through the holiday season with a few extra bucks in their pocket and perhaps the freedom to purchase someone a holiday gift or put something special on their table.”

Furbaby Food Bank will be set up outside of three Vancouver Safeway locations in Kitsilano, East Van, and the West End from 10 am to 4 pm. Teams of volunteers will be providing anyone in need of dog or cat food and supplies with enough items to get them through the holiday season.

There will also be kitty litter and a limited amount of food for little pets like guinea pigs and rabbits available.

“Please share this special day with your community,” encouraged Patterson, who describes herself as a huge animal lover who wants to make a difference in the world. “Perhaps drive someone to our site if they need a lift or ask a neighbour if they need anything.

“Swing by and share some photos of your furbaby if you would like. Just know that we love our community and it’s a thrill to help anyone who stops by.”

TDIAO is a small dog (30 pounds and under) foster-based organization. They also support Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents on a monthly basis by providing pet food and supplies to those in need.

Those wanting to support the fourth TDIAO Furbaby Food Bank can help purchase items on the Amazon Wish List, drop off donations at Tisol’s Arbutus location, or donate online. All donations of $25 or more will receive a tax receipt.

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Safeway – 2315 West 4th Avenue Vancouver; Safeway – 1611 Davie Street, Vancouver; Safeway – 1780 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Free