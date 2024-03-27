A Tesla got towed after getting stuck on some train tracks in Metro Vancouver, and no one seems to know how the car got there.

Instagram user onjay91, who is living out his “dream of being a tow truck driver in Vancouver,” shared a video of the tow job that left some people scratching their heads.

His post has earned thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with some commending the tow truck driver on his towing skills.

The incident took place in South Vancouver near the Marpole neighbourhood.

One Instagram user asked, “How the hell does this happen?”

Some people presumed that the Tesla may have been stolen. The tow truck driver responded, “Nah, just your typical Vancouver driver.”

One person lamented, “Why are Vancouver drivers like this?”

We wish we knew.

Another user said, “Had to be a Tesla.”

In response to onjay91’s work, many commended his moves to get the Tesla off the Vancouver train tracks.

“Keeping the Tesla’s tires on the track was super impressive,” someone said.

The tow truck driver responded, “The video makes it look easy. The reality was teeth clenching, but I made the whole distance back with the wheels on the track.”

We’ve contacted Buster’s Towing to see if they’ve learned any more about how this happened. What we do know is that the car is currently impounded.