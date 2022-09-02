Tesla driver crashes head-on into police vehicles after BC chase

A wild-sounding police chase in BC resulted in a Tesla driver crashing into multiple police vehicles.

Saanich Police told Daily Hive that on September 1 at around 3:45 pm, officers observed a white Tesla being driven around “in a dangerous manner” in the area of Cedar Hill Cross Road at Shelbourne Street before giving chase in Saanich, BC.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and continued driving in a dangerous manner, which included driving into oncoming traffic and not stopping for red lights.

Officers pursued the Tesla over concerns about public safety and everyone on the road to stop the driver as soon as it was safe.

Things took a turn for the worse as the driver of the vehicle ended up crashing head-on into an Oak Bay Police vehicle and two Saanich Police vehicles on Gordon Head Road near Campus Crescent.

Police officers sustained minor injuries.

Afterwards, the driver did not comply with police directions. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Canine Service were deployed to effectively and safely arrest the driver.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police suspect the driver was impaired by drugs and sent to the hospital.

Saanich Police said that charges related to the incident, including Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failing to Stop for Police, will be investigated.