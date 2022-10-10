A lot is happening on the highways of Canada during a Thanksgiving long weekend. There are turkeys to transport, people are driving to be with their families, and others are simply using the time off to run errands.

On the weekend, one Tesla driver in Mississauga learned there’s a wrong way to move a box spring.

“The driver of this electric vehicle used an extension cord to secure the box spring to his vehicle,” wrote the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division in a tweet on Sunday, October 9. Twitter.

In a video shared by OPP, you can see the box spring on the roof of the Tesla, wrapped with an extension cord.

The driver of this Electric Vehicle used an extension cord to secure the box spring to his vehicle?! #HWY427 NB & Burnhamthorpe.

Charged: Insecure Load. #MississaugaOPP #OperationImpact2022^td pic.twitter.com/WW7MoqvZcK — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 9, 2022

The incident happened on Highway 427, northbound, by Burnhamthorpe.

The driver was charged with “Insecure Load,” a charge that typically comes with a $130 fine.

OPP joined Operation Impact on the long weekend, a Canada-wide campaign where police services pay special attention to highway users looking for distracted drivers, speeding, and anyone not wearing safety equipment.

268 lives lost on Provincial roads this year and that is why the #OPP are joining other Canadian police services for #OperationImpact this #Thanksgiving long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ygJky2rHfZ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 8, 2022

Over the long weekend, officers in Mississauga also caught a driver going 178 km/hr.

"My wife keeps telling to slow down". #MississaugaOPP officer stopped this driver for stunt driving 178 km/hr. #HWY403 Erinmills Pkwy.

Charged: Stunt driving #14DayVehicleImpound #30DayLicenceSuspension #OperationImpact2022 ^td pic.twitter.com/RLoWBly4HI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 9, 2022

Stay safe on the roads!