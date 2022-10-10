NewsCrime

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Oct 10 2022, 6:51 pm
A lot is happening on the highways of Canada during a Thanksgiving long weekend. There are turkeys to transport, people are driving to be with their families, and others are simply using the time off to run errands.

On the weekend, one Tesla driver in Mississauga learned there’s a wrong way to move a box spring.

“The driver of this electric vehicle used an extension cord to secure the box spring to his vehicle,” wrote the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division in a tweet on Sunday, October 9. Twitter.

In a video shared by OPP, you can see the box spring on the roof of the Tesla, wrapped with an extension cord.

The incident happened on Highway 427, northbound, by Burnhamthorpe.

The driver was charged with “Insecure Load,” a charge that typically comes with a $130 fine.

OPP joined Operation Impact on the long weekend, a Canada-wide campaign where police services pay special attention to highway users looking for distracted drivers, speeding, and anyone not wearing safety equipment.

Over the long weekend, officers in Mississauga also caught a driver going 178 km/hr.

Stay safe on the roads!

