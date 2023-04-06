Metro Vancouver school goes into lockdown as police investigate threat

A Metro Vancouver school went into lockdown Thursday morning as police investigated a threat to student safety.

Terry Fox Secondary in Port Coquitlam was placed in lockdown just before 8:30 am, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release. Officers flocked to the campus area, and eventually, police located two youths they believed were the source of the threat.

“We take any threat to a school very seriously and will act accordingly,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said. “As this report was received shortly before the beginning of the school day, it caused some concern as parents and students began arriving at the school with a heavy police presence.”

Police don’t think there’s any continued threat to the school, and classes have resumed as normal.

This is the second Lower Mainland school to enter lockdown this week over a threat to safety.

On Tuesday, Abbotsford police responded to a report of an active shooter at WJ Mouat Secondary School. Every single on-duty officer responded to the school, but no shooter was found.

No shots were fired, and no suspect was located, and police now believe the report was unfounded.