Woman nearly set on fire in Vancouver store arson (VIDEOS)

A fire that was set at a Vancouver shop could have had an even more disastrous outcome if it were set just 10 seconds before it erupted, a local shop employee told Daily Hive.

This is why Mohiuddin Azam from Vapester Smoke Shop says he is beyond grateful no one was injured.

Around 8:30 pm, fire crews responded to the fire set at the smoke shop located near the busy Commercial Drive and 4th Avenue.

Azam shared a video with Daily Hive of the frightening moments inside the shop after the fire erupted.

In the video, a customer is seen walking towards the exit when she pauses before opening the door, she then moves away quickly as a fire suddenly erupts where she was standing seconds earlier. Daily Hive has blurred the video to protect the customer’s identity.

Another angle of the surveillance video shows a person outside the door pouring liquid on it, crouching down to light it, and then leaving the area. The person was wearing a face mask and a sweatshirt.

It seems the liquid made it under the door into the business, as well as scorching the exterior of the property.

Watch the video below:



The video shows that as the fire grows in the front of the store, a staff member quickly jumps into action. They run to the back of the business and grab a fire extinguisher. The staff member is seen promptly extinguishing the fire.

Azam says he was in the back of the store when the fire took place and did not witness the incident but commends how his colleague responded to the situation, saying he did an excellent job.

Azam said he is also thankful for their neighbours who also helped put out the fire from the outside.

“They also bought like a can of water and a fire extinguisher,” he said.

While no one was injured, Azam admitted the customer in the shop was shaken up, adding she broke into tears.

The store has shared the surveillance video in hopes that someone can identify the person who was visibly pouring liquid on the door. The video was shared on Reddit.



VPD told Daily Hive that its initial investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set.

Azam said the estimated damage will cost about $3,000.

He said the shop’s window, door, shop banners, and door sensors were all burned.

The shop has remained open because Azam said it is designed to be open 24/7.

Police said this file remains under investigation and as of Thursday, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.