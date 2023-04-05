The man accused of killing Burnaby teen Marrisa Shen is set to stand trial nearly six years later.

At the time of her death, RCMP said the incident was a “random attack.”

Ibrahim Ali is on trial for first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Shen, who was only 13 years old.

She was last seen at home on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Shen was found murdered one day later in Burnaby’s Central Park on the morning of July 19.

By July 2018, the IHIT had received over 200 tips from the general public and spoken to nearly 1,300 residents in the area. In September 2018, Ali was charged with murder. He was arrested without incident on September 7 in Burnaby.

“IHIT and our many partners worked tirelessly for over a year to find answers and to bring justice for the random killing of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen,” said IHIT’s Donna Richardson at the time.

“This investigation called upon a great deal of resources and long hours for everyone involved.”

Richardson added that Ali’s arrest was a “culmination of a number of things and as the matter is before the courts, that evidence will evolve as the process continues.”

Richardson also noted that Ali was a Syrian national who arrived in Canada 17 months before his arrest and had lived in Burnaby as a permanent residence ever since. He was not previously known to the police, nor did he have a criminal record.

According to court records, Ali’s trial will occur at Vancouver Supreme Court.

With files from Eric Zimmer