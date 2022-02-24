Telus waives charges for long-distance calls and texts from Canada to Ukraine

Telus has announced that it is waiving all additional charges for long distance calls and texts from Canada to Ukraine.

This comes after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the neighbouring Eastern European country on Thursday morning.

Troops raided the border by land, air, and sea, forcing civilians to evacuate and shelter themselves from explosions.

According to the federal government, there are approximately 1.3 million Ukrainian Canadians in the country, many of whom are trying to get in touch with their families across the globe.

“To help you stay connected to your family and friends in Ukraine, we are waiving all additional charges for long distance calls and texts made from Canada to the Ukraine until March 12,” tweeted Telus.

So far, Telus is the only phone company in Canada that has announced a waive in charges.

Some people are calling on other major telecommunications companies like Rogers and Bell to follow suit.

Hey Rogers and Bell, #LetsTalk about you guys stepping up and doing the right thing too https://t.co/qp1CUqOmnv — Rod McRae (@rodmcrae) February 24, 2022

If your family in Ukraine needs assistance, the federal government has also set up a dedicated phone line for anyone at home or abroad with urgent Ukraine-related immigration questions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly advises Canadians in Ukraine to shelter in places if they’re not able to leave the country safely.

If you’re looking for ways to help Ukraine, here’s a list of reputable resources.