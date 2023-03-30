Brawl between two groups of teens leads to Metrotown bear spray incident

The incident took place in one of the Metrotown parkades. (Google Maps)

A bear spray incident at Metrotown affected several members of the public.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 6:45 pm in a parkade. Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to a report that someone had used bear spray, and the RCMP told Daily Hive that the deployment of its officers resulted from two “groups of youths” fighting.

Burnaby RCMP told Daily Hive that when officers arrived, most of the teens involved had already fled from the scene. One person was detained by security, but as a result, the youth assaulted a guard during the altercation.

The youth was subsequently arrested and transported to a Burnaby RCMP detachment and is facing one charge of assault. RCMP also said the youth was held in custody on an outstanding warrant from a different jurisdiction.

About 10 minutes after the incident, RCMP frontline officers responded to another report of two unknown males “walking with what looked like a handgun” in the 6700 block of Dow Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the youths in a parkade in the 4500 block of Imperial Street, and they were safely arrested.

Upon further investigation and with the assistance of Integrated Police Dog Services, a search was conducted, and two BB guns and a collapsible baton was found and seized.

RCMP believes that both the Metrotown bear spray incident and the incident involving the BB guns were related.