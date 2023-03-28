Children among 20-30 victims in pepper spray incident at Surrey theatre

Surrey RCMP is investigating an incident where multiple people, including children, were victims of a pepper spray incident inside a theatre.

RCMP says that the pepper spray incident occurred at a movie theatre in the 15000 block of 101st Avenue, where the Surrey, Guildford Landmark Cinemas is located.

The incident occurred at 5:28 pm in theatre six, where approximately 20-30 people, including children, were watching a movie. A male suspect entered the theatre, discharged the pepper spray on the viewers, and fled the scene.

Surrey RCMP says that after police and Emergency Health Services attended the scene and treated the victims, there were no serious injuries.

Police don’t yet have a potential motive for the crime.

“Our General Investigation Unit is actively working to identify the suspect, and while the motive for this incident is not yet known, this was a disturbing assault on movie theatre patrons that will be fully investigated by police,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn.

“We are aware of two other recent similar incidents in other provinces and will be liaising with the investigative agencies,” Munn added.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who hasn’t spoken to the police to contact it.

Police are keenly interested in dashcam footage from the surrounding area captured between 5:20 and 5:40 pm on March 25, 2023.

“Anyone who has any information regarding this incident please call 604-599-0502.”

The City of Vancouver recently revealed it was looking to limit bear spray sales due to violent attacks.