“Heinous crime”: Indian consulate condemns Gandhi statue vandalism in SFU

Vandals seem to have beheaded a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at SFU after photos of the statue circulate online.

The bronze statue, which was donated to the university by the East Indian community of BC, has since prompted the consulate general of India to urge Canadian authorities to “investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.”

“We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji,” a tweet from the consulate reads.



The vandalism follows recent tensions between India’s government and its Sikh community which has trickled into Canada following an aggressive government-led chase for a 30-year-old Sikh activist Amritpal Singh.

No one has taken responsibility for the vandalism.

Daily Hive has asked SFU and the City of Burnaby what steps they are taking following the recent incident on the Burnaby campus.

There is no word on whether the statue will be replaced.