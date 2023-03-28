NewsCrime

“Heinous crime”: Indian consulate condemns Gandhi statue vandalism in SFU

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Mar 28 2023, 7:16 pm
SFU/Shutterstock | City of Burnaby

Vandals seem to have beheaded a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at SFU after photos of the statue circulate online. 

The bronze statue, which was donated to the university by the East Indian community of BC, has since prompted the consulate general of India to urge Canadian authorities to “investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.”

“We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji,” a tweet from the consulate reads. 

Siddhant Mishra QT By 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates RT By Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN): Breaking : India in Vancouver condemns, urges Canadian authorities to investigate the matter of vandalising statue of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhi at @SFU burnaby campus URGENTLY !! @MEAIndia @cgivancouve
The vandalism follows recent tensions between India’s government and its Sikh community which has trickled into Canada following an aggressive government-led chase for a 30-year-old Sikh activist Amritpal Singh.

No one has taken responsibility for the vandalism. 

Daily Hive has asked SFU and the City of Burnaby what steps they are taking following the recent incident on the Burnaby campus. 

There is no word on whether the statue will be replaced.

