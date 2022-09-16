13-year-old stabbed in Surrey after apparent fight over fireworks

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Surrey’s Newton area after an altercation between a group of young people in a park.

Just before 7 pm Thursday, Surrey RCMP received a report of a stabbing at Beaver Creek Park near 64a Avenue and 123 Street.

Initial information about the incident suggests a group of teens were playing basketball and lighting fireworks in the park.

Police say a confrontation between two youths sparked over fireworks.

This interaction turned into a physical altercation between multiple parties, and one teen was stabbed.

Police that responded to the scene found the boy suffering from a stab wound but two youth suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.

“Frontline officers flooded the area and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service assisted in a ground search of the area,” Mounties said. “The suspects were not located; however, a knife was recovered in the area.”

It’s not yet confirmed if the weapon found was the one involved in the incident.

Police are calling on the public to help identify the teens involved; however, the description of the suspects is limited.

The only identifying information police provided is that the youths are described as young South Asian around 15 to 17 years old. Police say one person was wearing a grey hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie. Both suspects were wearing masks.

One suspect may have sustained superficial injuries because of the altercation.