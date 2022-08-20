Fatal Surrey stabbing: man stabbed after confrontation with youths

One man is dead after they were allegedly confronted by a group of youths and stabbed in Surrey this week.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released a statement on Saturday, August 20, asking that witnesses come forward following the incident.

According to police, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing near 184 Street and Fraser Highway at around 10 pm on Thursday, August 18.

IIHIT deployed to Surrey. Scene secured. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/XxFF3dwfaC — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 19, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man “suffering from serious injuries.”

IHIT Media Relations Officer Detective Sukhi Dhesi said in a statement that they were “thankful that a motorist, who witnessed the incident, stopped and called 911.”

“This resulted in a quick response by police and emergency health services, unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to his injuries at hospital,” he said.

According to police, an alleged confrontation between a victim and a female happened on a transit bus.

“It is believed the victim exited the bus at 184 th Street and Fraser Highway and was confronted by a group of youths and then fatally stabbed,” said IHIT.

Now, IHIT is working with other agencies to canvas the area for evidence and to identify witnesses.

One individual was brought into custody, with assistance from the Integrated Police Dog Service, following the incident and has since been released.

“We also want to appeal to those people who may have been part of the group and were witnesses to the incident to come forward,” said Detective Dhesi.