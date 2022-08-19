Several people drugged, robbed by escorts they've hired: Surrey RCMP

There’s a new warning out after several people told police they were drugged and robbed after they hired an escort online and met up with them in person.

Surrey RCMP says these concerning incidents are posing a high risk as people are being drugged with unknown substances.

Several incidents have occurred where people have met with an escort around the Lower Mainland and have woken up after being drugged and having their valuables stolen.

Police believe there are other victims who’ve not reported these incidents.

Mounties are encouraging anyone who’s experienced a similar incident to report it to their local police department.

If you have been drugged, police say “it is highly recommended that you seek medical assistance immediately.”

When you meet with someone you don’t know behind closed doors, police warn it “brings about inherent risk to all parties involved.”

Surrey RCMP suggests you take these precautions if you are meeting with someone you don’t know: