Teen stabbed multiple times after apparent fight over vape pen: Vancouver police

One of two teens taken to hospital Tuesday was stabbed after a fight broke out over a vape pen, Vancouver police say.
Witnesses reported seeing a pair of people fighting near a bus stop at Dunbar Street and West 41st Avenue around 8:30 pm.
Police now believe the fight sparked when one youth accused another of stealing a vape pen.
Officers that responded to the scene found a 17-year-old with multiple stab wounds.
“The victim was bleeding profusely, and a VPD officer applied pressure to the wounds to stem the bleeding,” police said in a release.
The teen was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and required surgery.
Police say the teen is expected to survive.
Officers later found an 18-year-old suspect in East Vancouver who also required hospitalization for his injuries; however, their injuries are non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident but left before police arrived to call the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.