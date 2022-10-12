Teen stabbed multiple times after apparent fight over vape pen: Vancouver police

One of two teens taken to hospital Tuesday was stabbed after a fight broke out over a vape pen, Vancouver police say.

Witnesses reported seeing a pair of people fighting near a bus stop at Dunbar Street and West 41st Avenue around 8:30 pm.

Police now believe the fight sparked when one youth accused another of stealing a vape pen.

Officers that responded to the scene found a 17-year-old with multiple stab wounds.

“The victim was bleeding profusely, and a VPD officer applied pressure to the wounds to stem the bleeding,” police said in a release.

The teen was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and required surgery.

Police say the teen is expected to survive.

Officers later found an 18-year-old suspect in East Vancouver who also required hospitalization for his injuries; however, their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident but left before police arrived to call the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.