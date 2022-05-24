Man kicked, punched, left on ground after Vancouver fight (VIDEO)

Vancouver police say they’re investigating a fight that broke out in downtown Vancouver over the long weekend that sent one man to hospital.

The altercation broke out near Davie and Howe streets, according to a witness who filmed the fight from above.

The video shows a man wearing a white shirt and black jacket punching and kicking another man, who collapses on the ground. A third man in a pink shirt staggers back from the action before walking forward and kicking the man on the ground.

The man in the black jacket returns to kick the man on the ground one more time, and swings so hard he falls to the ground himself.

The man in the black jacket and the man in the pink shirt both leave the area while the other man lies still on the ground. Several bystanders approach, appearing to check if he’s okay.

Const. Tania Visintin confirmed the incident happened Sunday morning around 3:30 am and said the victim was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the file remains under investigation.

Some weighed in on the violence, calling on Vancouver’s city council to do more to address the problem.

City councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung tweeted that there’s “no denying” Vancouver has a serious public safety issue.

“This is a human being attacked and left on the ground,” she said.

There is no denying we have serious #publicsafety in city. This is a human being attacked and left on the ground. It’s going to require all levels of government to acknowledge we’ve got to deal with this & step up to work together across jurisdictions. #vanpoli #bcpoli #cndpoli https://t.co/UM14xz644n — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) May 23, 2022

“Horrifying violence last night three blocks from my home,” activist Morgane Oger tweeted. “Scenes like this are why so many are blaming mayor and council for failing to keep Vancouver safe.”