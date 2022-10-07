NewsCrime

Stranger punches teen in Metro Vancouver park: police

Oct 7 2022, 5:04 pm
Westminster Pier Park (Stephanie Braconnier/Shutterstock)

The New Westminster Police Department says a teen was punched in an unprovoked attack earlier this week and officers are determined to find the offender.

On Tuesday, a teen was taking photographs in Westminster Pier Park when an unknown man punched the youth. 

The suspect left the area before police arrived at the scene around 2 pm.

“This cruel incident was very distressing for the young man,” Sergeant Justine Thom says. “This is being treated extremely seriously. We are determined to find the offender and we are pursuing all lines of inquiry to track them down.”

The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair and dark facial hair. He was seen wearing tan pants, a blue plaid jacket, a red t-shirt, and black shoes.

If you have any information on this assault, contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

