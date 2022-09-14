Fire up your tech career with BrainStation courses and events this fall

Fall is just around the corner and it’s a great time to learn new career-building tech skills. But what do you do if you don’t know where to begin?

Global tech training company BrainStation is here to help with a range of events and courses that can help you launch an exciting new career.

Throughout October and November, BrainStation Vancouver will host free “Start and Build a Career in Tech” events, giving you the chance to connect with industry experts and learn more about the fastest-growing jobs in data, software engineering, design, digital marketing, and product management. Check out the upcoming BrainStation events in Vancouver.

BrainStation also offers a range of part-time courses online and in person at their Downtown Vancouver campus to help you develop in-demand skills this fall. The following courses are starting soon:

Data Analytics: Discover how to prepare data, conduct data analysis, use data visualization techniques, and more.

Digital Marketing: Get job-ready marketing skills while gaining an understanding of digital marketing strategy, including SEO, SEM, social media, and email marketing.

Product Management: Learn the latest skills in product strategy, Agile methodology, Lean product development, wireframing, prototyping, and more.

Product Leadership: Explore the latest ways to leverage disruptive technologies and product management strategy to power innovation.

User Experience Design: Master the techniques and tools used by UX Designers, such as user research, design thinking, wireframes, interactive prototyping, and Figma.

BrainStation is at the centre of Vancouver’s business scene, hosting industry events, expert panel discussions, and more at its campus in the heart of the tech and retail district.

Upcoming events you need to have in your schedule include Starting and Building a Career in Product Management, UX Design, and Digital Marketing, all on Thursday, September 15. They’re free to attend and registration is now open.

For more information on upcoming BrainStation events and part-time courses, visit brainstation.io/vancouver.