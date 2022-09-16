Vancouver's top brands come together to tackle social isolation in the city

More than 25 teams representing the city’s top brands are coming together this fall to remedy Vancouver’s reputation as a lonely city.

Brand Battle for Good is a two-part event where participating teams will strategize on solutions to tackle social isolation. They will also be inspired by some of the world’s leading thinkers on happiness.

Team tables and individual seats are still available for the 2022 Brand Battle for Good, with 20% off if you sign up by Friday, September 16.

According to Karla Peckett, founder of Brands for Better Foundation, loneliness has been a long-standing issue for many Vancouverites.

“Vancouver residents have grappled with a growing sense of social isolation for many years, naming it an issue of concern over poverty and the housing crisis, and it has really been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Peckett, VP Brand at SOLE/ReCORK, in a release. “Local brands are looking to give back to the city where they live and work, and this event harnesses their collective power and directs their focus at pressing issues that are affecting our city.”

Brands forming teams to participate in the event include Arc’teryx, Unbounce, Vancity, SOLE/ReCORK, HCMA, iQmetrix, Major Tom, Digital Hot Sauce, Keela, Swany Canada, Capilano University, and UBC Sauder School of Business.

Day One on Wednesday, September 28 is a virtual conference with over 55 subject matter experts spotlighting the full scope of the problem for participants. Speakers include James Delorme, Indigenous social impact and tech disruptor; Emmanuel Mongon, a master planner of visitor attractions; and Professor John F. Helliwell, co-editor of the World Happiness Report.

“The focus on brand awareness and innovation is crucial to our social fabric of health and wellness,” said Delorme, who sees value in this collaborative competition.”Relying on myself isn’t enough. I need others to support the work I do and the path forward is good mental wellness and the ability to trust others.

“Brand Battle for Good promises a mixture of learning, networking, professional development and team building combined with a polished production of storytelling, friendly competition, live art, interactive art installations, music and a party to finish.”

The in-person Strategy Hack-a-thon for Good on Wednesday, October 5 is where each team will work on new solutions with the goal of winning the collateral support to realize their solution. They will then pitch to a panel of judges with the top three ideas moving on to the final round that same evening.

Brand Battle Award Night at Roundhouse Community Centre will spotlight the top three solutions, and also features a networking social and live music.

The crowd-voted winning team will receive a prize package that includes a trophy, $15,000 in in-kind digital marketing support from Daily Hive, and $10,000 in in-kind marketing awareness from impact publication Ripple of Change to launch their campaign.

For more information on Brand Battle for Good, visit brandsforbetter.ca.

