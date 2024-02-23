Contract negotiations between the Vancouver Canucks and superstar Elias Pettersson continue to be a mystery.

Yesterday a report surfaced that the Canucks offered Pettersson a $96 million contract before the season started. More news from NHL insiders today refute that statement and suggest there is no official offer on the table.

“I was told by sources who would know that this is not accurate. I’ve never seen these sources that upset over a report,” said CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on the Halford & Brough show this morning.

“To think that they’ve not talked numbers would be unrealistic. Both sides know what kind of numbers it’s going to take to get a deal done. But I got major, major pushback on an offer being made.”

Dhaliwal isn’t the only insider who is failing to confirm the report of an offer being on the table. However, other reporters are suggesting that it could just be an issue of verbiage.

“I think there’s a little bit of semantics going on here. I don’t have any proof that an offer was made. I’m not saying Dave is wrong; I don’t have any proof of that. What I do believe is that the Canucks have made it very clear to Pettersson that they’re going to pay him a lot of money,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman this morning on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

It seems like not much has changed since previous reports that suggest the Swedish superstar wants to wait until after the season is done to start negotiating.

“I’ve heard in the 11s, I’ve heard in the 12s,” continued Friedman. “They’re willing to do it; at the end of the day, they’re willing to do it. They’re simply waiting for Pettersson’s go-ahead.”

Pettersson is on pace to finish with his second consecutive 100-point season. If he accomplishes the feat, he will become the first Swedish-born player ever to do so.

The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent on July 1, which means he is under team control for at least one more season. However, there have been other high-profile RFAs that have forced trades in recent years, a trend that has some Canucks fans worried.