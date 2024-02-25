That’s one way to end a losing streak.

The Vancouver Canucks looked like they were on the verge of losing their fifth in a row. However, they erased a 2-0 deficit late in the third period, and ended up winning 3-2 in overtime.

“I feel like we outplayed one of the best teams in the league today for 60 straight minutes, even though we were losing,” J.T. Miller told reporters postgame.

“I just thought it was a hell of a hockey game and showed a lot of balls for our group today.”

Brock Boeser scored the Canucks first goal and the overtime winner, while Filip Hronek netted the game-tying goal with 71 seconds left.

The Canucks peppered Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman with shots throughout the game. They outshot Boston 39-22 and in the third period, the Canucks out-chanced the Bruins 16-6.

It looked like they weren’t going to beat Swayman until Boeser opened the scoring for Vancouver with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.

Note to self, don't leave Brock Boeser open. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/7dR8gTuWTl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

Then, with the goalie pulled, Hronek ripped a one-timer past the Bruins netminder to tie the game.

FILIP HRONEK LET'S IT FLY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/P5QlsQZitF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

In overtime, the Bruins took an early penalty for too many men. The Canucks beleaguered powerplay didn’t waste much time, with Boeser’s 33rd goal of the season standing as the game-winner.

BROCKSTAR 🤩 Boeser seals the comeback in OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rBo2HW0ZMT — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024

“I mean, I would rather win 5-0,” Zadorov joked to reporters postgame.

“They’re a good defensive team. I don’t think they give up much but we capitalized on opportunities in the third period. Big players stepped up for us.”

The vibes in Vancouver were vibing tonight. pic.twitter.com/Chd5ul1XpK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

Miller leads Canucks with monster night

Throughout the Canucks now defunct losing streak, Miller was consistently their best player.

Coming into this contest, Miller had scored in three straight games, including a hat trick against the Minnesota Wild.

Tonight, he did everything but score.

Miller had eight hits, including two on Brad Marchand. He also assisted on all three of the Canucks goals.

On the Canucks first goal of the game, Zadorov told reporters that Boeser’s tally was a set play, and that Miller called it before the offensive zone face-off.

“That was Millsy,” Zadorov said. “He called it right before the faceoff because their D, they lined up behind behind the circle, so it takes them time to get back to Brock and he would be open for a few seconds.”

Seriously, what can’t Miller do?

The 30-year-old was a force tonight, and his ability to drag the team into the fight was something he was consistently known for during his 99-point campaign in 2021-22.

One of the great things about these Canucks, is that one of Miller, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes or Thatcher Demko always seems to be going.

J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson & Quinn Hughes First trio in #Canucks history with 70 points each within the first 60 games played in a season — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 25, 2024

And make no mistake, those are four of the best players in the NHL.

Miller’s current brilliance has come at a time where Pettersson has struggled, which further highlights his importance to this team.

If he performs in the playoffs like he did tonight, he’s going to become a fan-favourite in this city, if he isn’t one already.

Canucks reclaim first in the NHL

Even though the Canucks just lost four games in a row, this win helped them leapfrog those Bruins, and re-take first place in the NHL.

The New York Rangers are hot on the Canucks’ heels though. They just won their 10th game in a row against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Vancouver now holds a six-point lead over the Dallas Stars for first in the Western Conference. The Stars just lost on Saturday to the Carolina Hurricanes.

In the Pacific Division, the Canucks still hold a commanding lead. They are 11 points up on the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers might actually pose the biggest threat to the Canucks finishing first overall in the Western Conference. Winnipeg has four games in hand on the Canucks, while the Oilers will have five after Saturday night.

The Canucks will now have their first two day break since the All-Star break ended, with their next game coming up at home on Tuesday against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.