SportsOlympicsCanada

Team Canada floats into Olympic opening ceremony on a boat

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Jul 26 2024, 7:07 pm
Team Canada floats into Olympic opening ceremony on a boat
Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports

Team Canada has officially arrived at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Most of the 337 Canadian athletes floated on a boat down the Seine River as part of the event’s opening ceremony this morning.

The two flag bearers, weightlifter Maude Charron and sprinter Andre De Grasse, led the Canadian delegation at the front of the boat.

Michelle Li Canada Olympics Flag Bearers

@MichelleLi/IG

Team Canada shared the boat with a few other countries. Those included the Central African Republic, who sent four athletes to this year’s Olympics, China, Chile and Cameroon.

All of the Canadian athletes on the boat were dressed in red from head to toe in outfits designed by lululemon.

There has been some rain coming down throughout the day but that hasn’t put a damper on the event.

Some of the Canadian athletes have posted photos from the boat, and it seems like they have been really enjoying the experience.

Michelle Li Canada Olympics Ponchos

@MichelleLi/IG

The athletes broke out into a rendition of “O Canada” while on the boat in a patriotic display of national pride.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony has been a major production. Every team is floating down the Seine on a boat while different singers, dancers, and other performers wow onlookers along the river bank.

While the opening ceremony is taking place today, certain Olympic events have already started. The Canadian women’s national soccer team won their first game against New Zealand 2-1 despite being without their head coach, Bev Priestman, due to a spying scandal.

The schedule picks up in pace over the next few days. Tomorrow, Canadians will compete in swimming, rowing, and a bunch of other events as they embark on their quest to reach the podium.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Olympics
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop