Team Canada floats into Olympic opening ceremony on a boat

Team Canada has officially arrived at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Most of the 337 Canadian athletes floated on a boat down the Seine River as part of the event’s opening ceremony this morning.

The two flag bearers, weightlifter Maude Charron and sprinter Andre De Grasse, led the Canadian delegation at the front of the boat.

Seine-sational! Maude Charron and Andre De Grasse lead @TeamCanada into the #Paris2024 opening ceremony 🇨🇦 Watch live on @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/5NXSRYTR1r — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

Les athlètes continuent leur parade sur la Seine 🌊

Bienvenue Team Bouthan, Islande, Chine et Canada dans la ville lumière 💫

–

The athletes continue their parade on the Seine 🌊

Welcome Team Bhutan, Iceland, China and Canada in the City of Light 💫 📸 Getty / Lars Baron… pic.twitter.com/Qmw2YYTx0l — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024

TEAM CANADA HAS ARRIVED 🇨🇦 ÉQUIPE CANADA EST ARRIVÉE! Credit: Cao Can/Pool Photo via AP pic.twitter.com/FS7ZJJA8OQ — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 26, 2024

Team Canada shared the boat with a few other countries. Those included the Central African Republic, who sent four athletes to this year’s Olympics, China, Chile and Cameroon.

Canada sharing the same boat with China, Chile, Cameroon, and Central African Republic at the Paris 2024 Olympics' opening ceremony parade of nations. pic.twitter.com/OwRNa0BwSC — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 26, 2024

All of the Canadian athletes on the boat were dressed in red from head to toe in outfits designed by lululemon.

Here comes Canada 🛥️ pic.twitter.com/Z8LiF9GckL — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 26, 2024

INTRODUCING TEAM CANADA 🇨🇦 What a glorious barrage of red and white goodness on a barge. Team Canada is on the Seine. pic.twitter.com/JuvJ9ouYHF — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 26, 2024

There has been some rain coming down throughout the day but that hasn’t put a damper on the event.

Some of the Canadian athletes have posted photos from the boat, and it seems like they have been really enjoying the experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Humana-Paredes (@melissahumanaparedes)

The athletes broke out into a rendition of “O Canada” while on the boat in a patriotic display of national pride.

Andre de Grasse on Instagram Live showing Team Canada singing O Canada on the boat during the Olympics Opening Ceremony. 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/Efmk1mshEI — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) July 26, 2024

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony has been a major production. Every team is floating down the Seine on a boat while different singers, dancers, and other performers wow onlookers along the river bank.

They’re doing the can-can in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/kjOGMdaiXA — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 26, 2024

While the opening ceremony is taking place today, certain Olympic events have already started. The Canadian women’s national soccer team won their first game against New Zealand 2-1 despite being without their head coach, Bev Priestman, due to a spying scandal.

The schedule picks up in pace over the next few days. Tomorrow, Canadians will compete in swimming, rowing, and a bunch of other events as they embark on their quest to reach the podium.