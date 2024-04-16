Lululemon unveils what Canada’s athletes will wear at Paris Olympics

Canadian athletes are going to be in some pretty sleek outfits when they head to France for the Summer Olympics later this year.

At an event in downtown Toronto today, lululemon unveiled its kit for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The official kit includes separate outfits for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and outfits for going on the podium, while also featuring outfits for the athletes to wear during their media obligations throughout the Games.

Team Canada athletes in the Opening Ceremony, Podium, Media, and Closing Ceremony outfits for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and Paralympics. Made by Lululemon. pic.twitter.com/Gmx4MNYDCj — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 16, 2024

Lululemon’s first go-around with the Canadian Olympic team was the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but this will be their first run at a Summer Games.

The same outfits will also be worn for the Paralympic Games taking place following the Olympics.

The outfits will be made available for purchase this week online and in lululemon stores across the country.

Back in 2021, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees announced a partnership with lululemon, making it the country’s official outfitter of Team Canada from 2022 to 2028. The deal spans four Olympic Games, and will also be in place for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, Italy, and the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, California.

Fifteen Canadian athletes were on hand to model the new looks, including a tennis star in 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Kelsey Mitchell, who competes in track cycling.

The lululemon deal replaced the Hudson’s Bay partnership that first began in Torino 2006 and expired after Tokyo 2020.

Canada is looking to build off a strong performance from Tokyo 2020, where they picked up 24 medals, by way of seven gold medals, seven silver medals, and 10 bronze medals, while also picking up 21 Paralympic medals (five gold, 10 silver, six bronze).

The Olympics are officially just 101 days from starting, with the Opening Ceremonies set for July 26, and the closing ceremonies set for August 11. Meanwhile, the Paralympics will run from August 28 through September 8.