Canada projected to win 12th-most medals at Paris 2024 Olympics

The latest projections have Team Canada finishing just outside the top-10 in the medal table at this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympics.

Canada is estimated to finish with a total of 20 medals per Nielsen’s Gracenote, good for 12th among competing nations. The projections are made based on results from events around the world since 2021.

You can see the projected table from places 11-20 below.

The most ever medals that Canada has earned in a summer games came in the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics when they got 44. That was good for a sixth-place finish and it’s the only time they’ve finished in the top-10 since 1920.

Most recently, Canada finished 11th in the final table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with 24 medals, including seven gold medals, seven silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.

Some of the Canadian gold medalists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics include Andre De Grasse in athletics, Maggie Mac Neil in swimming, and Damian Warner in the decathlon. All of those athletes will be competing at this year’s Paris 2024 Games.

Nielsen’s projections for this summer have the United States winning the event with a whopping 123 medals. China is in second place with an estimated 87 total medals. You can see the full top 10 below.

The United States has won the past three Summer Olympics, hosted in Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, and London, and are widely considered to be the favourite to do so again in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony takes place on July 26, and the games will continue until the closing ceremony on August 11.