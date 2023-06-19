A new destination for Caribbean eats has opened in Vancouver. Calabash Caribbean Bistro has launched in a new location downtown.

The popular Carrall Street spot for drinks and bites is now sharing space with North Point Brewing at 1025 Dunsmuir Street.

Calabash’s downtown menu features bites we know and love from the original outpost, including wings and patties and new items like grilled panini choppas and fresh snacks.

This location was made with grab-and-go in mind, but you can also get some grub and sit down in the space.

There’s even an option to purchase four rotating North Point Brewing beers, ciders, cocktails, and wine if you’re keen.

We’re told Calabash’s new downtown digs can be rented out for events and it will also have some pop-up markets and special happenings down the line too.

Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the area.

Calabash Downtown

Address: North Point Brewing Cafe — 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Instagram