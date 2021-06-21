7 female artists and fronted bands to catch at 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

The 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is just around the corner, and we’re stoked to see all of the amazing women in the lineup from June 25 to July 4.

There are over 100 virtual and live events to enjoy during the event’s 35th anniversary, including international streams, free online workshops, and club performances. Some of the most exciting acts this year are female artists and female-fronted bands.

Whether you’re watching from the comfort of your home or as part of the small, in-person audience, these are performances that you need to check out.

Here are seven wonderful female artists and female-fronted bands to catch at the 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

Western Canadian Music Award-winner Dawn Pemberton has been described as the new queen of Canadian soul. She performs a range of music from gospel and R&B to jazz, funk, and world music. Pemberton is a collaborator with The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer and Khari Wendell McClelland.

When: July 2, 2021

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, Online

Dee Daniels has had an acclaimed career, performing and recording with jazz greats like Clark Terry and Benny Green and gracing stages with major orchestras and big bands such as the Metropole Orkest and Boston Pops, Berlin Film Orchestra. Her four-octave vocal range and combo of jazz, gospel, and blues stylings have won her numerous awards, and she’s not slowing down.

When: July 3, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Human Kind [Iteration] is an avant-jazz quintet created out of pandemic travel restrictions. The performance hosts an iteration of Vancouver-born pianist Cat Toren’s HUMAN KIND, which she composed for the ensemble from her Brooklyn home. HUMAN KIND is composed of Elisa Thorn, harp; Dave Say, woodwinds; Gord Grdina, oud; Karlis Silins, bass; and Dan Gaucher, drums.



When: June 25, 2021

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, Online

Vancouver vocalist Sara Kim weaves traditional Korean music and modern jazz in her group, The Watermill Project. Featuring Itamar Erez on piano and guitar, Eli Davidovici on bass, and Mili Hong on drums, The Watermill Project uses contemporary jazz and improvised music for their songs of life, love, longing, and hope.

When: June 27, 2021

Time: 9 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at The Ironworks – 235 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Jill Barber is a three-time JUNO Award nominee whose repertoire encompasses a transformative range from folk to vocal jazz to pop, and includes songs in both French and English. The singer-songwriter has won many awards, including the Sirius XM Jazz Artist of the Year and the East Coast Music Award for Album of the Year. Her latest album, Entre Nous, is her first collection of original songs in French.

When: July 4, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11, Online

Lydia Hol is a vocalist and guitarist who leads a band made up of some of Vancouver’s best young jazz, funk, and indie rock players. She blends early ‘60s soul, folk, and lush psychedelic rock in her acclaimed repertoire.

When: June 28, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Ocean Art Works on Granville Island

Tickets: Free, Online

Vancouver pianist and vocalist Jillian Lebeck has been described as one of the most original and exciting voices on the Canadian jazz scene. She is influenced by artists as diverse as Carla Bley, Bill Frisell, Elliott Smith, and Björk. Joining Lebeck at the 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival are André Lachance on bass and Joel Fountain on drums.

When: June 27, 2021

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: Virtual and small in-person audience at Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, Online

35th Annual TD Vancouver Jazz Festival

When: June 25 to July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance

Tickets: Available online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the TD Vancouver Jazz Festival